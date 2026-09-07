Al-Insán 76:25 واذكر اسم ربك بكرة واصيلا ٢٥
Página 579 · Juz 29
وَٱذۡكُرِ
ٱسۡمَ
رَبِّكَ
بُكۡرَةٗ
وَأَصِيلٗا
٢٥
Y celebra el nombre de tu Señor por la mañana y por la tarde.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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