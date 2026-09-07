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Al-Insán 76:25 واذكر اسم ربك بكرة واصيلا ٢٥

Página 579 · Juz 29

وَٱذۡكُرِ
ٱسۡمَ
رَبِّكَ
بُكۡرَةٗ
وَأَصِيلٗا
٢٥
Y celebra el nombre de tu Señor por la mañana y por la tarde.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the Magnificent Qur'an to him.

فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ

(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the

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