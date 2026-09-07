Al-Insán 76:24 فاصبر لحكم ربك ولا تطع منهم اثما او كفورا ٢٤
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فَٱصۡبِرۡ
لِحُكۡمِ
رَبِّكَ
وَلَا
تُطِعۡ
مِنۡهُمۡ
ءَاثِمًا
أَوۡ
كَفُورٗا
٢٤
Espera pacientemente el juicio de tu Señor y no obedezcas al pecador desagradecido.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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