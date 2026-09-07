Al-Insán 76:28 نحن خلقناهم وشددنا اسرهم واذا شينا بدلنا امثالهم تبديلا ٢٨
Página 580 · Juz 29
نَّحۡنُ
خَلَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَشَدَدۡنَآ
أَسۡرَهُمۡۖ
وَإِذَا
شِئۡنَا
بَدَّلۡنَآ
أَمۡثَٰلَهُمۡ
تَبۡدِيلًا
٢٨
[No reconocen que] Yo los he creado y les he dado una constitución física fuerte, pero si quisiera podría sustituirlos por otros iguales.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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