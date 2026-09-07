Al-Insán 76:31 يدخل من يشاء في رحمته والظالمين اعد لهم عذابا اليما ٣١
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يُدۡخِلُ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
فِي
رَحۡمَتِهِۦۚ
وَٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
أَعَدَّ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابًا
أَلِيمَۢا
٣١
Él acoge en Su misericordia a quien quiere, pero a los opresores les ha preparado un castigo doloroso.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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