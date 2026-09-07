Al-Insán 76:30 وما تشاءون الا ان يشاء الله ان الله كان عليما حكيما ٣٠
Página 580 · Juz 29
وَمَا
تَشَآءُونَ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَشَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
عَلِيمًا
حَكِيمٗا
٣٠
Pero no querrán a menos que quiera Dios, porque Dios todo lo sabe, es Sabio.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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