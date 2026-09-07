وَقَالَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
قُرَّتُ
عَيۡنٖ
لِّي
وَلَكَۖ
لَا
تَقۡتُلُوهُ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَنفَعَنَآ
أَوۡ
نَتَّخِذَهُۥ
وَلَدٗا
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٩
法老的妻子说：（这）是我和你的慰籍。你们不要杀他，也许他有利于我们，或者我们把他收为义子。（他们听从她的话），他们不知不觉。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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