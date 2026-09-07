۞ وَحَرَّمۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡمَرَاضِعَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَقَالَتۡ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكُمۡ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِ
بَيۡتٖ
يَكۡفُلُونَهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَهُۥ
نَٰصِحُونَ
١٢
以前，我禁止他吃任何人的奶，他的姐姐就说：我介绍你们一家人，替你们养育他，他们是忠于他，好吗？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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