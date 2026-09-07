فَرَدَدۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّهِۦ
كَيۡ
تَقَرَّ
عَيۡنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنَ
وَلِتَعۡلَمَ
أَنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
于是，我把他送还他的母亲，以便她获得慰藉，不再忧愁，而且知道真主的应许是真实的，但他们大半不知道。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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