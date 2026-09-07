وَأَصۡبَحَ
فُؤَادُ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰ
فَٰرِغًاۖ
إِن
كَادَتۡ
لَتُبۡدِي
بِهِۦ
لَوۡلَآ
أَن
رَّبَطۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
قَلۡبِهَا
لِتَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١٠
穆萨的母亲的心，变成空虚的。若不是我使她安下心来，以使她成为信道的人，她几乎暴露真情了。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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