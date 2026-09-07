وَنُمَكِّنَ
لَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَنُرِيَ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
مِنۡهُم
مَّا
كَانُواْ
يَحۡذَرُونَ
٦
我要使他们在大地上得势，我要昭示法老、哈曼和他们俩的军队，对于这些被欺负者的提防的事。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Which was revealed in Makkah
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:
طسم
(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab…
Which was revealed in Makkah
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to…