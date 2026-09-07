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Al-Qasas 28:6 ونمكن لهم في الارض ونري فرعون وهامان وجنودهما منهم ما كانوا يحذرون ٦

386 · 20

وَنُمَكِّنَ
لَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَنُرِيَ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
مِنۡهُم
مَّا
كَانُواْ
يَحۡذَرُونَ
٦
我要使他们在大地上得势，我要昭示法老、哈曼和他们俩的军队，对于这些被欺负者的提防的事。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:

طسم

(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to

更多经注
Notes placeholders