وَأَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَرۡضِعِيهِۖ
فَإِذَا
خِفۡتِ
عَلَيۡهِ
فَأَلۡقِيهِ
فِي
ٱلۡيَمِّ
وَلَا
تَخَافِي
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنِيٓۖ
إِنَّا
رَآدُّوهُ
إِلَيۡكِ
وَجَاعِلُوهُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٧
我曾启示穆萨的母亲（说）：你应当哺乳他，当你怕他受害的时候，你把他投在河里，你不要畏惧，不要忧愁，我必定要把他送还你，我必定要任命他为使者。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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