وَقَالَتۡ
لِأُخۡتِهِۦ
قُصِّيهِۖ
فَبَصُرَتۡ
بِهِۦ
عَن
جُنُبٖ
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
١١
她对他的姐姐说：你追着他去吧。她就远远地窥测他，他们毫不知觉。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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