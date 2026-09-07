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Al-Qasas 28:5 ونريد ان نمن على الذين استضعفوا في الارض ونجعلهم ايمة ونجعلهم الوارثين ٥

385 · 20

وَنُرِيدُ
أَن
نَّمُنَّ
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱسۡتُضۡعِفُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَنَجۡعَلَهُمۡ
أَئِمَّةٗ
وَنَجۡعَلَهُمُ
ٱلۡوَٰرِثِينَ
٥
我要把恩典赏赐给大地上受欺负的人，我要以他们为表率，我要以他们为继承者，
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:

طسم

(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to

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Notes placeholders