فَٱلۡتَقَطَهُۥٓ
ءَالُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
لِيَكُونَ
لَهُمۡ
عَدُوّٗا
وَحَزَنًاۗ
إِنَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
كَانُواْ
خَٰطِـِٔينَ
٨
法老的侍从曾拾取了他，以致他成为他们的敌人和忧患。法老、哈曼和他俩的军队，确是错误的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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