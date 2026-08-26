Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Al-Qamar 54:8 مهطعين الى الداع يقول الكافرون هاذا يوم عسر ٨

Trang 529 · Juz 27

مُّهۡطِعِينَ
إِلَى
ٱلدَّاعِۖ
يَقُولُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمٌ
عَسِرٞ
٨
Chúng đua nhau chạy nhanh về phía Vị (Thiên Thần) hô gọi. Những kẻ vô đức tin sẽ bảo: “Đây là một Ngày đầy khó khăn và gian nan!”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,

يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders