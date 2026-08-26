مُّهۡطِعِينَ
إِلَى
ٱلدَّاعِۖ
يَقُولُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمٌ
عَسِرٞ
٨
Chúng đua nhau chạy nhanh về phía Vị (Thiên Thần) hô gọi. Những kẻ vô đức tin sẽ bảo: “Đây là một Ngày đầy khó khăn và gian nan!”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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