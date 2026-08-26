فَتَوَلَّ
عَنۡهُمۡۘ
يَوۡمَ
يَدۡعُ
ٱلدَّاعِ
إِلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
نُّكُرٍ
٦
Vì vậy, Ngươi (Thiên Sứ Muhammad) hãy bỏ mặc chúng, (hãy chờ đến) Ngày mà Vị (Thiên Thần) thổi còi gọi chúng đến đối diện với một điều vô cùng khủng khiếp.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection
Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,
يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر…
The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection
Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they…