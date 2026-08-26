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Al-Qamar 54:6 فتول عنهم يوم يدع الداع الى شيء نكر ٦

Trang 528 · Juz 27

فَتَوَلَّ
عَنۡهُمۡۘ
يَوۡمَ
يَدۡعُ
ٱلدَّاعِ
إِلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
نُّكُرٍ
٦
Vì vậy, Ngươi (Thiên Sứ Muhammad) hãy bỏ mặc chúng, (hãy chờ đến) Ngày mà Vị (Thiên Thần) thổi còi gọi chúng đến đối diện với một điều vô cùng khủng khiếp.
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,

يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they

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Notes placeholders