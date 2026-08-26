وَإِن
يَرَوۡاْ
ءَايَةٗ
يُعۡرِضُواْ
وَيَقُولُواْ
سِحۡرٞ
مُّسۡتَمِرّٞ
٢
Nếu (những kẻ thờ đa thần) thấy một phép lạ, chúng quay đi và nói: “(Đây là một trò ảo thuật tiếp tục (đánh lừa)”.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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