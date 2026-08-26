حِكۡمَةُۢ
بَٰلِغَةٞۖ
فَمَا
تُغۡنِ
ٱلنُّذُرُ
٥
(Các thông điệp đó là) nguồn trí tuệ sâu rộng, nhưng sự cảnh báo không có ích gì (cho chúng).
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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