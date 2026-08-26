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Al-Qamar 54:5 حكمة بالغة فما تغن النذر ٥

Trang 528 · Juz 27

حِكۡمَةُۢ
بَٰلِغَةٞۖ
فَمَا
تُغۡنِ
ٱلنُّذُرُ
٥
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5

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