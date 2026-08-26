وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
٤٠
Quả thật, TA đã làm cho Qur’an dễ nhớ, vậy có ai nhớ không?
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut
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