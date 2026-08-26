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Al-Qamar 54:36 ولقد انذرهم بطشتنا فتماروا بالنذر ٣٦

Trang 530 · Juz 27

وَلَقَدۡ
أَنذَرَهُم
بَطۡشَتَنَا
فَتَمَارَوۡاْ
بِٱلنُّذُرِ
٣٦
Quả thật, (Lut) đã từng cảnh báo chúng về sự trừng phạt của TA, nhưng chúng đã phớt lờ sự cảnh báo.
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

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Notes placeholders