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Al-Qamar 54:35 نعمة من عندنا كذالك نجزي من شكر ٣٥

Trang 530 · Juz 27

نِّعۡمَةٗ
مِّنۡ
عِندِنَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
مَن
شَكَرَ
٣٥
(Việc giải cứu Lut và gia đình của Y) là một ân huệ từ nơi TA. TA đãi ngộ người biết ơn như thế đấy.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

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Notes placeholders