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Al-Qamar 54:34 انا ارسلنا عليهم حاصبا الا ال لوط نجيناهم بسحر ٣٤

Trang 530 · Juz 27

إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
حَاصِبًا
إِلَّآ
ءَالَ
لُوطٖۖ
نَّجَّيۡنَٰهُم
بِسَحَرٖ
٣٤
TA đã gửi một cơn bão đá tiêu diệt chúng, ngoại trừ gia đình của Lut, TA đã giải cứu họ trước rạng đông.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

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Notes placeholders