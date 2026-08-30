Al-Mursalat 77:20 الم نخلقكم من ماء مهين ٢٠
Trang 581 · Juz 29
أَلَمۡ
نَخۡلُقكُّم
مِّن
مَّآءٖ
مَّهِينٖ
٢٠
Chẳng phải TA đã tạo các ngươi từ một chất lỏng đáng khinh đó sao?
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…