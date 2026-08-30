Al-Mursalat 77:17 ثم نتبعهم الاخرين ١٧
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ثُمَّ
نُتۡبِعُهُمُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِينَ
١٧
Rồi TA sẽ làm cho các thế hệ sau theo gót của chúng (trong việc bị trừng phạt).
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…