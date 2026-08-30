Al-Mursalat 77:16 الم نهلك الاولين ١٦
Trang 580 · Juz 29
أَلَمۡ
نُهۡلِكِ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
١٦
Chẳng lẽ TA đã không tiêu diệt những kẻ thời trước?
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…