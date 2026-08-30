Al-Mursalat 77:18 كذالك نفعل بالمجرمين ١٨
Trang 580 · Juz 29
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَفۡعَلُ
بِٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٨
Đó là cách TA đối xử với những kẻ tội lỗi.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…