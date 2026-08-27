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Al-Insan 76:8 ويطعمون الطعام على حبه مسكينا ويتيما واسيرا ٨

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وَيُطۡعِمُونَ
ٱلطَّعَامَ
عَلَىٰ
حُبِّهِۦ
مِسۡكِينٗا
وَيَتِيمٗا
وَأَسِيرًا
٨
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,

إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,

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