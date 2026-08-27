وَيُطۡعِمُونَ
ٱلطَّعَامَ
عَلَىٰ
حُبِّهِۦ
مِسۡكِينٗا
وَيَتِيمٗا
وَأَسِيرًا
٨
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Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,
إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ…
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,…