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Al-Insan 76:7 يوفون بالنذر ويخافون يوما كان شره مستطيرا ٧

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يُوفُونَ
بِٱلنَّذۡرِ
وَيَخَافُونَ
يَوۡمٗا
كَانَ
شَرُّهُۥ
مُسۡتَطِيرٗا
٧
Họ (là những người) đã hoàn thành lời thề nguyện (của họ) và luôn sợ cái Ngày mà sự xấu xa sẽ lan tràn (và đó là Ngày Tận Thế).
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,

إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,

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Notes placeholders