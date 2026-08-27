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Al-Insan 76:5 ان الابرار يشربون من كاس كان مزاجها كافورا ٥

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إِنَّ
ٱلۡأَبۡرَارَ
يَشۡرَبُونَ
مِن
كَأۡسٖ
كَانَ
مِزَاجُهَا
كَافُورًا
٥
Người ngoan đạo, đức hạnh chắc chắn sẽ được uống ly (rượu) được pha chế với hỗn hợp Kafur (mang hương thơm như long não).
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,

إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,

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Notes placeholders