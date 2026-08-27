Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Al-Insan 76:6 عينا يشرب بها عباد الله يفجرونها تفجيرا ٦

Trang 579 · Juz 29

عَيۡنٗا
يَشۡرَبُ
بِهَا
عِبَادُ
ٱللَّهِ
يُفَجِّرُونَهَا
تَفۡجِيرٗا
٦
Có một con suối mà những người bề tôi của Allah sẽ uống; dòng chảy của nó dồi dào theo mong muốn của họ.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,

إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders