Al-Baqarah 2:71 قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا ذلول تثير الارض ولا تسقي الحرث مسلمة لا شية فيها قالوا الان جيت بالحق فذبحوها وما كادوا يفعلون ٧١
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قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
ذَلُولٞ
تُثِيرُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَلَا
تَسۡقِي
ٱلۡحَرۡثَ
مُسَلَّمَةٞ
لَّا
شِيَةَ
فِيهَاۚ
قَالُواْ
ٱلۡـَٰٔنَ
جِئۡتَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۚ
فَذَبَحُوهَا
وَمَا
كَادُواْ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
٧١
(Musa) bảo: “Ngài phán rằng đó là con bò cái chưa từng cày ruộng cũng chưa từng kéo nước tưới rẫy, nó lành lặn (khỏe mạnh và không khiếm khuyết) và nó hoàn toàn vàng hung (không có một đốm trắng nào).” (Đến đây) họ mới nói: “Giờ thì Người mới trình bày rõ sự thật.” Rồi (cuối cùng) họ cũng đã cắt tiết nó sau khi gần như không muốn làm.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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