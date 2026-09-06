Al-Baqarah 2:69 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما لونها قال انه يقول انها بقرة صفراء فاقع لونها تسر الناظرين ٦٩
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قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
لَوۡنُهَاۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
صَفۡرَآءُ
فَاقِعٞ
لَّوۡنُهَا
تَسُرُّ
ٱلنَّٰظِرِينَ
٦٩
Họ (lại yêu cầu Musa), nói: “Vậy Người hãy cầu nguyện Thượng Đế của Người trình bày rõ cho chúng tôi biết nó màu gì?” (Musa) bảo: “Ngài phán rằng đó là con bò cái vàng hung, màu của nó làm cho người nhìn thích thú.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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