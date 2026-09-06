Al-Baqarah 2:68 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا فارض ولا بكر عوان بين ذالك فافعلوا ما تومرون ٦٨
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قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
فَارِضٞ
وَلَا
بِكۡرٌ
عَوَانُۢ
بَيۡنَ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَٱفۡعَلُواْ
مَا
تُؤۡمَرُونَ
٦٨
Họ (yêu cầu Musa), nói: “(Nếu đúng như vậy,) Người hãy cầu nguyện Thượng Đế của Người mô tả rõ cho chúng tôi biết con bò cái đó ra sao?” (Musa) bảo: “Ngài phán rằng đó là con bò cái, không quá già cũng không quá tơ mà là ở giữa hai mức đó. Nào các người hãy mau thực hiện theo điều mà các người đã được lệnh!”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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