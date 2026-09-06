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Al-Baqarah 2:70 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠

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قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
تَشَٰبَهَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِنَّآ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
٧٠
Họ (lại tiếp tục yêu cầu Musa), nói: “Người hãy cầu nguyện Thượng Đế của Người trình bày chi tiết hơn nữa về nó, bởi con bò cái đều giông giống nhau, chúng tôi khó phân biệt, In-Sha-Allah[4] lần này chúng tôi sẽ được chỉ đúng.” 1
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and the many unnecessary questions they asked their Messengers. This is why when they were stubborn, Allah made the decisions difficult for them. Had the

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and

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Notes placeholders