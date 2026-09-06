Al-Baqarah 2:70 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠
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قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
تَشَٰبَهَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِنَّآ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
٧٠
Họ (lại tiếp tục yêu cầu Musa), nói: “Người hãy cầu nguyện Thượng Đế của Người trình bày chi tiết hơn nữa về nó, bởi con bò cái đều giông giống nhau, chúng tôi khó phân biệt, In-Sha-Allah[4] lần này chúng tôi sẽ được chỉ đúng.” 1
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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