Al-Baqarah 2:20 يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
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يَكَادُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
يَخۡطَفُ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَضَآءَ
لَهُم
مَّشَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
وَإِذَآ
أَظۡلَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
قَامُواْۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٠
Tia chớp gần như làm mắt họ chẳng nhìn thấy gì, mỗi khi ánh sáng lóe lên thì họ lần mò bước đi, và khi trời tối đen thì họ đứng lại. Nếu muốn, Allah đã lấy mất thính giác và thị giác của họ, bởi Allah toàn năng trên tất cả mọi thứ.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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