Al-Baqarah 2:19 او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩
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أَوۡ
كَصَيِّبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فِيهِ
ظُلُمَٰتٞ
وَرَعۡدٞ
وَبَرۡقٞ
يَجۡعَلُونَ
أَصَٰبِعَهُمۡ
فِيٓ
ءَاذَانِهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُحِيطُۢ
بِٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩
Hoặc (hình ảnh của họ) giống như hình ảnh của cơn mưa trút xuống từ bầu trời kèm theo bóng tối, sấm sét và tia chớp; họ lấy các ngón tay bịt đôi tai để khỏi nghe tiếng sấm sét vì sợ chết. Tuy nhiên, Allah bao vây những kẻ vô đức tin.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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