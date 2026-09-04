Al-Baqarah 2:17 مثلهم كمثل الذي استوقد نارا فلما اضاءت ما حوله ذهب الله بنورهم وتركهم في ظلمات لا يبصرون ١٧
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مَثَلُهُمۡ
كَمَثَلِ
ٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَوۡقَدَ
نَارٗا
فَلَمَّآ
أَضَآءَتۡ
مَا
حَوۡلَهُۥ
ذَهَبَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِنُورِهِمۡ
وَتَرَكَهُمۡ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتٖ
لَّا
يُبۡصِرُونَ
١٧
Hình ảnh của họ giống như hình ảnh của một người nhúm lên ngọn lửa, khi ngọn lửa soi sáng mọi vật xung quanh, Allah lấy đi mất ánh sáng của họ, Ngài bỏ mặc họ trong tăm tối mù mịt, họ chẳng nhìn thấy gì.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Example of the Hypocrites
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