Al-Baqarah 2:21 يا ايها الناس اعبدوا ربكم الذي خلقكم والذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ٢١
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يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
رَبَّكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُمۡ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٢١
Hỡi nhân loại, các ngươi hãy thờ phượng Thượng Đế của các ngươi, Đấng đã tạo hóa ra các ngươi và các thế hệ trước các ngươi, mong rằng các ngươi biết kính sợ Ngài.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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