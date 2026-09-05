Al-Baqarah 2:71 قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا ذلول تثير الارض ولا تسقي الحرث مسلمة لا شية فيها قالوا الان جيت بالحق فذبحوها وما كادوا يفعلون ٧١
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قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
ذَلُولٞ
تُثِيرُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَلَا
تَسۡقِي
ٱلۡحَرۡثَ
مُسَلَّمَةٞ
لَّا
شِيَةَ
فِيهَاۚ
قَالُواْ
ٱلۡـَٰٔنَ
جِئۡتَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۚ
فَذَبَحُوهَا
وَمَا
كَادُواْ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
٧١
[71] มูซากล่าวว่า แท้จริงพระองค์ตรัสว่า มันเป็นวัวที่ไม่สยบง่าย ๆ ที่จะไถดินและที่จะทดน้ำเข้านา เป็นวัวบริสุทธิ์ปราศจากสีอื่นใดแซมในตัวมัน พวกเขากล่าวว่า บัดนี้ท่านได้นำความจริงมาให้แล้ว แล้วพวกเขาก็เชือดมัน และพวกเขาเกือบจะไม่ทำมันอยู่แล้ว
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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