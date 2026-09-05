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เลือกภาษา

Al-Baqarah 2:68 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا فارض ولا بكر عوان بين ذالك فافعلوا ما تومرون ٦٨

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قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
فَارِضٞ
وَلَا
بِكۡرٌ
عَوَانُۢ
بَيۡنَ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَٱفۡعَلُواْ
مَا
تُؤۡمَرُونَ
٦٨
[68] และพวกเขากล่าวว่า โปรดวิงวอนต่อพระเจ้าของท่านให้แก่พวกเราด้วยเถิด พระองค์ก็จะทรงแจ้งแก่พวกเราว่า วัวนั้นเป็นอย่างไร? มูซากล่าวว่า แท้จริงพระองค์ตรัสว่า มันเป็นวัวตัวเมียที่ไม่แก่และไม่สาว แต่มีอายุกึ่งกลางระหว่างนั้น พวกท่านจงปฏิบัติตามสิ่งที่พวกท่านถูกใช้เถิด
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and the many unnecessary questions they asked their Messengers. This is why when they were stubborn, Allah made the decisions difficult for them. Had the

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and

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