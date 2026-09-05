Al-Baqarah 2:68 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا فارض ولا بكر عوان بين ذالك فافعلوا ما تومرون ٦٨
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قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
فَارِضٞ
وَلَا
بِكۡرٌ
عَوَانُۢ
بَيۡنَ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَٱفۡعَلُواْ
مَا
تُؤۡمَرُونَ
٦٨
[68] และพวกเขากล่าวว่า โปรดวิงวอนต่อพระเจ้าของท่านให้แก่พวกเราด้วยเถิด พระองค์ก็จะทรงแจ้งแก่พวกเราว่า วัวนั้นเป็นอย่างไร? มูซากล่าวว่า แท้จริงพระองค์ตรัสว่า มันเป็นวัวตัวเมียที่ไม่แก่และไม่สาว แต่มีอายุกึ่งกลางระหว่างนั้น พวกท่านจงปฏิบัติตามสิ่งที่พวกท่านถูกใช้เถิด
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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