Al-Baqarah 2:69 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما لونها قال انه يقول انها بقرة صفراء فاقع لونها تسر الناظرين ٦٩
หน้า 10 · ญุซ 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
لَوۡنُهَاۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
صَفۡرَآءُ
فَاقِعٞ
لَّوۡنُهَا
تَسُرُّ
ٱلنَّٰظِرِينَ
٦٩
[69] พวกเขากล่าวว่า โปรดวิงวอนต่อพระเจ้าของท่านให้แก่พวกเราเถิด พระองค์ก็จะทรงแจ้งแก่พวกเราว่า วัวนั้นสีอะไร? มูซากล่าวว่า แท้จริงพรองค์ตรัสว่า มันเป็นวัวสีเหลือง สีของมันเข้มซึ่งทำให้เกิดความปิติยินดีแก่บรรดาผู้ที่มองดู
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them
Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and the many unnecessary questions they asked their Messengers. This is why when they were stubborn, Allah made the decisions difficult for them. Had the…
The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them
Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and…