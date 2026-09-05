Al-Baqarah 2:70 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠
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قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
تَشَٰبَهَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِنَّآ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
٧٠
[70] พวกเขากล่าวว่า โปรดวิงวอนต่อพระเจ้าของท่านให้แก่เราเถิด พระองค์ก็จะทรงแจ้งแก่พวกเราว่า วัวนั้นเป็นอย่างไร? แท้จริงวัวนั้นมันคล้าย ๆ กันแก่พวกเรา และหากอัลลอฮฺทรงประสงค์แน่นอนพวกเราก็เป็นผู้ที่ได้รับคำแนะนำ
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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