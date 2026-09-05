Al-Baqarah 2:67 واذ قال موسى لقومه ان الله يامركم ان تذبحوا بقرة قالوا اتتخذنا هزوا قال اعوذ بالله ان اكون من الجاهلين ٦٧
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وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡمُرُكُمۡ
أَن
تَذۡبَحُواْ
بَقَرَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوٗاۖ
قَالَ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱللَّهِ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٦٧
[67] และจงรำลึกถึงขณะที่มูซาได้กล่าวแก่กลุ่มชนของเขาว่า แท้จริงอัลลอฮฺทรงบัญชาแก่พวกท่านให้เชือดวัวตัวเมียตัวหนึ่ง พวกเขากล่าวว่า ท่านจะถือเอาพวกเราเป็นที่ล้อเล่นกระนั้นหรือ? มูซากล่าวว่า ฉันขอความคุ้มครองต่ออัลลอฮฺให้พ้นจากการที่ฉันจะเป็นพวกโง่เขลาเบาปัญญา
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Story of the murdered Israeli Man and the Cow
Allah said, `O Children of Israel! Remember how I blessed you with miracle of the cow that was the means for discovering the identity of the murderer, when the murdered man was brought back to life.'
Ibn Abi Hatim recorded `Ubaydah As-Salmani saying, "…
The Story of the murdered Israeli Man and the Cow
Allah said, `O Children of Israel! Remember how I blessed you with miracle of the cow that was the me…