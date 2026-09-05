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Al-Baqarah 2:66 فجعلناها نكالا لما بين يديها وما خلفها وموعظة للمتقين ٦٦

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فَجَعَلۡنَٰهَا
نَكَٰلٗا
لِّمَا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهَا
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهَا
وَمَوۡعِظَةٗ
لِّلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٦٦
[66] แล้วเราได้ให้การลงโทษนั้นเป็นเยี่ยงอย่างแก่ประชาชาติที่อยู่เบื้องหน้ามัน และประชาชาติที่อยู่เบื้องหลังมัน และให้เป็นข้อเตือนสติแก่ผู้เกรงกลัวทั้งหลาย
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อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath

Allah said,

وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ

(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent His torment on the village that disobeyed Him and broke their pledge and their covenant to observe the sanctity of the Sabbath. They began using deceit

The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath

Allah said,

وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ

(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent H

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