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Al-Baqarah 2:72 واذ قتلتم نفسا فاداراتم فيها والله مخرج ما كنتم تكتمون ٧٢

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وَإِذۡ
قَتَلۡتُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَٱدَّٰرَٰءۡتُمۡ
فِيهَاۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُخۡرِجٞ
مَّا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٧٢
[72] และจงรำลึกถึงขณะที่พวกเจ้าฆ่าคนคนหนึ่ง แล้วพวกเจ้าต่างปกป้องตัวเองในเรื่องนั้น และอัลลอฮฺนั้น จะเป็นผู้ทรงเปิดเผยสิ่งที่พวกเจ้าปกปิดไว้
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Bringing the murdered Man back to Life

Al-Bukhari said that,

فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا

(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."

This is also the Tafsir of Mujahid. `Ata' Al-Khurasani and Ad-Dahhak said, "Disputed about this matter." Also, Ibn Jurayj said that,

وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ ن

Bringing the murdered Man back to Life

Al-Bukhari said that,

فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا

(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."

Th

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