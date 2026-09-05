Al-Baqarah 2:72 واذ قتلتم نفسا فاداراتم فيها والله مخرج ما كنتم تكتمون ٧٢
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وَإِذۡ
قَتَلۡتُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَٱدَّٰرَٰءۡتُمۡ
فِيهَاۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُخۡرِجٞ
مَّا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٧٢
[72] และจงรำลึกถึงขณะที่พวกเจ้าฆ่าคนคนหนึ่ง แล้วพวกเจ้าต่างปกป้องตัวเองในเรื่องนั้น และอัลลอฮฺนั้น จะเป็นผู้ทรงเปิดเผยสิ่งที่พวกเจ้าปกปิดไว้
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
This is also the Tafsir of Mujahid. `Ata' Al-Khurasani and Ad-Dahhak said, "Disputed about this matter." Also, Ibn Jurayj said that,
وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ ن…
Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
Th…