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20:56
ولقد اريناه اياتنا كلها فكذب وابى ٥٦
وَلَقَدْ أَرَيْنَـٰهُ ءَايَـٰتِنَا كُلَّهَا فَكَذَّبَ وَأَبَىٰ ٥٦

٥٦

And We certainly showed Pharaoh all of Our signs,1 but he denied them and refused ˹to believe˺.
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