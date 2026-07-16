Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
20:63
قالوا ان هاذان لساحران يريدان ان يخرجاكم من ارضكم بسحرهما ويذهبا بطريقتكم المثلى ٦٣
قَالُوٓا۟ إِنْ هَـٰذَٰنِ لَسَـٰحِرَٰنِ يُرِيدَانِ أَن يُخْرِجَاكُم مِّنْ أَرْضِكُم بِسِحْرِهِمَا وَيَذْهَبَا بِطَرِيقَتِكُمُ ٱلْمُثْلَىٰ ٦٣

٦٣

They concluded, “These two are only magicians who want to drive you out of your land with their magic, and do away with your most cherished traditions.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections