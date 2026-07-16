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20:59
قال موعدكم يوم الزينة وان يحشر الناس ضحى ٥٩
قَالَ مَوْعِدُكُمْ يَوْمُ ٱلزِّينَةِ وَأَن يُحْشَرَ ٱلنَّاسُ ضُحًۭى ٥٩

٥٩

Moses said, “Your appointment is on the Day of the Festival, and let the people be gathered mid-morning.”
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