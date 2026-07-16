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20:61
قال لهم موسى ويلكم لا تفتروا على الله كذبا فيسحتكم بعذاب وقد خاب من افترى ٦١
قَالَ لَهُم مُّوسَىٰ وَيْلَكُمْ لَا تَفْتَرُوا۟ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ كَذِبًۭا فَيُسْحِتَكُم بِعَذَابٍۢ ۖ وَقَدْ خَابَ مَنِ ٱفْتَرَىٰ ٦١

٦١

Moses warned the magicians, “Woe to you! Do not fabricate a lie against Allah,1 or He will wipe you out with a torment. Whoever fabricates ˹lies˺ is bound to fail.”
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