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Translation
20:55
۞ منها خلقناكم وفيها نعيدكم ومنها نخرجكم تارة اخرى ٥٥
۞ مِنْهَا خَلَقْنَـٰكُمْ وَفِيهَا نُعِيدُكُمْ وَمِنْهَا نُخْرِجُكُمْ تَارَةً أُخْرَىٰ ٥٥
۞ مِنۡهَا
خَلَقۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَفِيهَا
نُعِيدُكُمۡ
وَمِنۡهَا
نُخۡرِجُكُمۡ
تَارَةً
أُخۡرَىٰ
٥٥
From the earth We created you, and into it We will return you, and from it We will bring you back again.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:56
ولقد اريناه اياتنا كلها فكذب وابى ٥٦
وَلَقَدْ أَرَيْنَـٰهُ ءَايَـٰتِنَا كُلَّهَا فَكَذَّبَ وَأَبَىٰ ٥٦
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرَيۡنَٰهُ
ءَايَٰتِنَا
كُلَّهَا
فَكَذَّبَ
وَأَبَىٰ
٥٦
And We certainly showed Pharaoh all of Our signs,
1
but he denied them and refused ˹to believe˺.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:57
قال اجيتنا لتخرجنا من ارضنا بسحرك يا موسى ٥٧
قَالَ أَجِئْتَنَا لِتُخْرِجَنَا مِنْ أَرْضِنَا بِسِحْرِكَ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ ٥٧
قَالَ
أَجِئۡتَنَا
لِتُخۡرِجَنَا
مِنۡ
أَرۡضِنَا
بِسِحۡرِكَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
٥٧
He said, “Have you come to drive us out of our land with your magic, O Moses?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:58
فلناتينك بسحر مثله فاجعل بيننا وبينك موعدا لا نخلفه نحن ولا انت مكانا سوى ٥٨
فَلَنَأْتِيَنَّكَ بِسِحْرٍۢ مِّثْلِهِۦ فَٱجْعَلْ بَيْنَنَا وَبَيْنَكَ مَوْعِدًۭا لَّا نُخْلِفُهُۥ نَحْنُ وَلَآ أَنتَ مَكَانًۭا سُوًۭى ٥٨
فَلَنَأۡتِيَنَّكَ
بِسِحۡرٖ
مِّثۡلِهِۦ
فَٱجۡعَلۡ
بَيۡنَنَا
وَبَيۡنَكَ
مَوۡعِدٗا
لَّا
نُخۡلِفُهُۥ
نَحۡنُ
وَلَآ
أَنتَ
مَكَانٗا
سُوٗى
٥٨
We can surely meet you with similar magic. So set for us an appointment that neither of us will fail to keep, in a central place.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:59
قال موعدكم يوم الزينة وان يحشر الناس ضحى ٥٩
قَالَ مَوْعِدُكُمْ يَوْمُ ٱلزِّينَةِ وَأَن يُحْشَرَ ٱلنَّاسُ ضُحًۭى ٥٩
قَالَ
مَوۡعِدُكُمۡ
يَوۡمُ
ٱلزِّينَةِ
وَأَن
يُحۡشَرَ
ٱلنَّاسُ
ضُحٗى
٥٩
Moses said, “Your appointment is on the Day of the Festival, and let the people be gathered mid-morning.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:60
فتولى فرعون فجمع كيده ثم اتى ٦٠
فَتَوَلَّىٰ فِرْعَوْنُ فَجَمَعَ كَيْدَهُۥ ثُمَّ أَتَىٰ ٦٠
فَتَوَلَّىٰ
فِرۡعَوۡنُ
فَجَمَعَ
كَيۡدَهُۥ
ثُمَّ
أَتَىٰ
٦٠
Pharaoh then withdrew, orchestrated his scheme, then returned.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:61
قال لهم موسى ويلكم لا تفتروا على الله كذبا فيسحتكم بعذاب وقد خاب من افترى ٦١
قَالَ لَهُم مُّوسَىٰ وَيْلَكُمْ لَا تَفْتَرُوا۟ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ كَذِبًۭا فَيُسْحِتَكُم بِعَذَابٍۢ ۖ وَقَدْ خَابَ مَنِ ٱفْتَرَىٰ ٦١
قَالَ
لَهُم
مُّوسَىٰ
وَيۡلَكُمۡ
لَا
تَفۡتَرُواْ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
كَذِبٗا
فَيُسۡحِتَكُم
بِعَذَابٖۖ
وَقَدۡ
خَابَ
مَنِ
ٱفۡتَرَىٰ
٦١
Moses warned the magicians, “Woe to you! Do not fabricate a lie against Allah,
1
or He will wipe you out with a torment. Whoever fabricates ˹lies˺ is bound to fail.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:62
فتنازعوا امرهم بينهم واسروا النجوى ٦٢
فَتَنَـٰزَعُوٓا۟ أَمْرَهُم بَيْنَهُمْ وَأَسَرُّوا۟ ٱلنَّجْوَىٰ ٦٢
فَتَنَٰزَعُوٓاْ
أَمۡرَهُم
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
وَأَسَرُّواْ
ٱلنَّجۡوَىٰ
٦٢
So the magicians disputed the matter among themselves, conversing privately.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:63
قالوا ان هاذان لساحران يريدان ان يخرجاكم من ارضكم بسحرهما ويذهبا بطريقتكم المثلى ٦٣
قَالُوٓا۟ إِنْ هَـٰذَٰنِ لَسَـٰحِرَٰنِ يُرِيدَانِ أَن يُخْرِجَاكُم مِّنْ أَرْضِكُم بِسِحْرِهِمَا وَيَذْهَبَا بِطَرِيقَتِكُمُ ٱلْمُثْلَىٰ ٦٣
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَٰنِ
لَسَٰحِرَٰنِ
يُرِيدَانِ
أَن
يُخۡرِجَاكُم
مِّنۡ
أَرۡضِكُم
بِسِحۡرِهِمَا
وَيَذۡهَبَا
بِطَرِيقَتِكُمُ
ٱلۡمُثۡلَىٰ
٦٣
They concluded, “These two are only magicians who want to drive you out of your land with their magic, and do away with your most cherished traditions.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:64
فاجمعوا كيدكم ثم ايتوا صفا وقد افلح اليوم من استعلى ٦٤
فَأَجْمِعُوا۟ كَيْدَكُمْ ثُمَّ ٱئْتُوا۟ صَفًّۭا ۚ وَقَدْ أَفْلَحَ ٱلْيَوْمَ مَنِ ٱسْتَعْلَىٰ ٦٤
فَأَجۡمِعُواْ
كَيۡدَكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
ٱئۡتُواْ
صَفّٗاۚ
وَقَدۡ
أَفۡلَحَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
مَنِ
ٱسۡتَعۡلَىٰ
٦٤
So orchestrate your plan, then come forward in ˹perfect˺ ranks. And whoever prevails today will certainly be successful.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:55
۞ منها خلقناكم وفيها نعيدكم ومنها نخرجكم تارة اخرى ٥٥
۞ مِنْهَا خَلَقْنَـٰكُمْ وَفِيهَا نُعِيدُكُمْ وَمِنْهَا نُخْرِجُكُمْ تَارَةً أُخْرَىٰ ٥٥
۞ مِنۡهَا
خَلَقۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَفِيهَا
نُعِيدُكُمۡ
وَمِنۡهَا
نُخۡرِجُكُمۡ
تَارَةً
أُخۡرَىٰ
٥٥
From the earth We created you, and into it We will return you, and from it We will bring you back again.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections